Golf Courses Remain Open Despite Stay at Home Order

A sigh of relief from a local golf course owner following the province's latest stay at home order rolled out Wednesday.

While the majority of non-essential businesses have been forced to close for in-person shopping, golf courses and marinas are allowed to stay open with a number of restrictions in place.

Tal Czudner is the manager at Rochester Place Golf Course and Resort in Belle River and says restrictions or not, golfing makes for some great entertainment.

"There are certain protocols that Rochester Place plus all the other golf courses will be sure to follow. If you're sharing a cart with somebody you do have to wear a mask unless you live in the same household, proper distancing apart," he says. "But people will be outside, people will be getting some exercise having a bit of fun, make a few pars and even a couple birdies."

Czudner also believes hitting the links can provide some much needed therapy.

"Golf is a nice activity and, realistically, with a lot of rotten things happening out there right now, if we can have a bit of fun, build us some camaraderie, get some exercise and get some fresh air, we think it's an important part of getting through the next few months which we know will be very difficult."

While indoor dining isn't allowed, Czudner says food options are still available.

"All the golf courses locally, I know, were working hard to try to come up with lots of options for people to enjoy some food and beverages on the golf course," he says, "But also take that food and beverage home so that way you can still keep small businesses running, still keep the food supply chain moving and hopefully get through this."

With not much else to do, Czudner says tee times are filling up quickly and he recommends golfers call ahead to book a time as walk-ons can be difficult to accommodate.

The province's latest stay at home order went into effect at 12:01am Thursday morning and will last for four weeks.