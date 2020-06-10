Golf Pays Tribute to George Floyd

The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial. It's part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.

Authorities say 8 minutes, 46 seconds is how long Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee before the handcuffed black man died.

The moment of silence will start with three short blasts of the horn.

with files from Canadian Press