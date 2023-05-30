Golfer at St. Clair taking part in Golf Canada University/College Championship

One local golfer will be participating this week in the Golf Canada University/College Championship.

Shannon Coffey, from St. Clair College, will be among the top 51 female university and college golfers from across Canada taking part in the event, which runs from May 30 to June 2 at Firerock Golf Club West in London.

Coffey has been on the St. Clair golf team for three years, and will be returning for her 4th season this September.

She's also been named a CCAA All Canadian twice, in 2019 and 2022, finishing 5th in Canada in 2021 and 2022.

Coffey says she's feeling good heading into the event.

"I have been practising all winter and up to now, so I think I can make the cut and see how it is going to go for when we have school events later next semester," she said.

She says the competition will be fierce.

"They are very, very good players out here. Practise all year round, and they are very competitive with it. And they are focused, and they make the scores, they make it competitive and difficult to get up there."

Coffey says she has played the course before, and that it's difficult to both play and walk.

"It is very hilly, there is a lot of out of bounds around the entire golf course, and fescue as well so you have to play it straight in the fairway," she continued. "Which hopefully we do, but sometimes it's not always in our favour that we do, so."

Coffey took part in the official practice round on Monday.

She has won two OCAA Team Silver Medals for the Saints, along with an individual OCAA Silver in 2019.

Coffey was also named an OCAA All Academic in 2019, 2021, 2022 and a CCAA Academic All Canadian in 2019.

Full event details, results and live scoring can be found here.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi