Golfer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The first player under the PGA Tour umbrella has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The tour says Victor Lange of South Africa was diagnosed with COVID-19 upon returning home to Johannesburg on March 9 from playing a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event in Mazatlan, Mexico.

He was tested as a precaution while going to a non-virus-related doctor's appointment with a friend. Lange received the diagnosis on Tuesday.

The tour says Lange has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery while under quarantine at home in South Africa.

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica is one of six circuits the tour runs.