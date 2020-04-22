Golfing is Possible During Pandemic: St. Clair College Golf Coach

The head golf coach at St. Clair College believes golf lends itself to physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heading into the nice weather, golf courses in Windsor-Essex remain closed because golf isn't an essential service.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told TSN, the province will take direction from the chief medical officer and that the decision is out of his hands.

"Limit to threesomes instead of foursomes, don't let them take the flag out of the hole, lift the hole out of the ground so the ball can't go in so it is not being touched and the golf ball isn't being touched by other people," says St Clair Golf Coach Kevin Corriveau,

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive Corriveau says golf would be great for people physically and mentally.

"We are probably going to have to keep those food and beverage facilities closed for a while longer, so close your buildings, require people to pay green fees online,"

He says some changes would be required.

"One person at a golf cart, make sure it is sanitized when it is done, if you are going to let pullcarts out, sanitize the pullcarts just like the shopping carts are sanitized at the grocery store."

British Columbia and some U.S. states have allowed golf courses to open.

It is estimated there are two million golfers in Ontario.