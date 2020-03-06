Gomez Named All-Star

For the second year in a row St. Clair College Men's Basketball guard David Gomez Jr. (Pontiac, Michigan) was selected as a West Division All-Star but this time was named to the 1st Team.

The OCAA Men's Basketball Awards were announced Thursday night at the Championship Banquet held at the Sunbridge Hotel and Conference Centre in Sarnia which is being hosted by Lambton College.

Gomez ranked 9th in provincial scoring at 19.6 points per game while adding 3.1 assists and converting 91% (1st OCAA) of his free throws this past season.

He helped lead the St. Clair Men's Basketball team to a 14-6 regular season record and a berth in the Final 8 Provincial Championship tournament after the Saints won their first playoff game since 2007.

St. Clair will face Seneca College (North York) at 3:00pm in Friday's quarterfinal matchup.

with files from Ted Beale- St Clair College