Gonzaga Starts Number 1
Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.
The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press.
That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.
Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth. Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.
Then came a wave of bluebloods with Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky completing the top 10.
with files from Associated Press