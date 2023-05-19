'Good corporate neighbours': Locals fear disruptions from giant VW plant in Ontario

ST. THOMAS, ONTARIO - Volkswagen's plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas, Ontario has been cheered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, but some locals aren't exactly thrilled.

Some neighbours say they are concerned about the German auto giant's plans to manage chemical waste, limit noise pollution and traffic, as well as disruptions from the major infrastructure work needed to support the factory.

Jenna Tranter owns a 25-acre farm a block away from the planned site, and questions if she will lose some of her land if the road leading to the plant needs to be widened.

Tom Martin, whose farm is expected to be the plant's largest direct neighbour, has the same concern, noting he has received no communication from Volkswagen or municipal authorities about what to expect.

Multiple residents say that several homeowners have already sold plots to make way for the industrial megasite.

Volkswagen has said it will invest seven- billion-dollars in the project, while the Canadian government has pledged up to 13-billion dollars in subsidies.

The government has hailed the investment as a vital step towards a cleaner economy, saying it will generate around 200-billion dollars in value -- including the creation of up to three-thousand direct jobs, as well as up to 30-thousand spinoff jobs at companies supplying the plant -- and transform St. Thomas and surrounding areas.