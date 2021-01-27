Good News for West Windsor: Ward Two Councillor Fabio Costante

Ward two city councillor Fabio Costante is calling it a good news story.

Costante is reacting to the sale of the Studio 4 building in west Windsor.

"In my view, the first of what will see many types of similar developments along this stretch of road because of the opportunities that are going to present themselves in the next five years," says Costante.

As heard on AM800 news Wednesday morning, London-based Westdell Development Corporation purchased the building on Huron Church Road and plans to tear it down and develop the site.

Costante believes the announcement is positive news for the ward and area.

He says there is plenty of development happening in the ward and this announcement keeps the momentum going.

"At the end of the day I think what we're going to see here is a replacement of that building and the vacant lot into some kind of shopping, retail centre that will in my view will serve the west end community much more broadly than did Studio 4 and what was there in the past," he says.

Costante says he has heard the developer is planning a mixed-retail operation for the site.

In a release, the company said "this site adds to the existing 8.48 acre development land owned by Westdell located at 1475 Huron Church. The plans for this site are to create meaningful development that will enhance the Windsor area."

The release goes on to say that "plans are underway to immediately demolish the building to further incorporate into our adjacent property development."

The long-time strip club has been a main stay at the corner of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road, a landmark for those travelling through the city's west end or using the Ambassador Bridge.