Good safety grades earned by 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has earned the TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

According to a release, the rating applies to vehicles built after September of this year, following a headlamp performance upgrade and the addition of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking as standard equipment.

The minivan earned a "good" grade - the highest possible rating - in the six core crashworthiness tests conducted by the IIHS:

- Small overlap front (driver side)

- Small overlap front (passenger side)

- Moderate overlap, front

- Side impact

- Roof strength

- Head restraints and seats

The Pacifica's standard-equipment AEB system earned a "superior" rating - the highest possible IIHS grade.

It features a new combination of camera technology and radar sensors that deliver a wider field of view than the previous system.

AEB, which is popping up more and more across Stellantis' product lineup as standard equipment, identifies when certain frontal collisions may be imminent.

The Pacifica's Pedestrian AEB system earned a rating of "advanced."