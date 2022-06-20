Good Samaritan Award program in Essex looking for nominations

The Town of Essex Police Service Board is looking for some Good Samaritans.

The board has launched a Good Samaritan Award program, intended to acknowledge individuals for their public service acts within the community.

People are encouraged to nominate citizens who demonstrate kind gestures or random acts of kindness that improve the community or assist another community member.

Examples include assisting an individual with a disability, picking up trash from public spaces such as a park, or volunteering at a local organization.

Five Award recipients, selected by the Police Service Board, will receive an official certificate signed by the Mayor as well as a cash reward of $100 each.

Essex Councillor Kim Verbeek, Chair of the Essex Police Service Board, says the cash reward is actually from money that was found and turned into the police service by Good Samaritans.

"When money is found and residents turn it in to the OPP, they put it in their storage and it stays there, in some cases, for a great deal of time. It eventually is turned back to the police service board," she says. "It was Good Samaritans that brought this found money to the police, so we thought that rewarding Good Samaritans for kindness and compassion would be the way to use it."

Verbeek says they want to highlight good deeds and acts of kindness in the community.

"There's lots of time to still get out and do all kinds of good deeds, kindness, help your neighbours and lend a hand," she adds.

Nominations will be accepted online until August 19. Five award recipients will be selected and announced in Fall 2022.

Click here to find the online link to submit a nomination.