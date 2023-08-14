Good Samaritan helps provincial police with arrest

Provincial police in Lakeshore have charged a 28-year-old Windsor driver.

According to police, officers investigated a report of theft and mischief to a business in the 100 block of Rourke Line Road on July 28.

Police say an individual was seen on security camera damaging a vending machine, removing items before leaving the scene in a red pick-up truck.

Then on July 29, police in Essex were called to a report of a possible impaired driver operating a red pick-up truck, missing a rear tire in a parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Talbot Street North.

Police say the suspect vehicle was blocked in by a good Samaritan until an officer arrived.

When the officer tried to arrest the driver, the driver became combative.

Police say the good Samaritan assisted the officer with the arrest.

The driver is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired, resist peace officer, mischief and theft Under $5000.

Police say driver Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.