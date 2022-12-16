Good Samaritan report leads to arrest of impaired driver

Members of the OPP are thanking a Good Samaritan for reporting a suspected impaired driver which lead to an arrest.

According to police, after receiving the report late Wednesday night an officer from the Chatham Detachment of the Elgin County OPP located the vehicle in question on Queen's Line in Chatham-Kent around midnight on Thursday.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Joram Dube of Chatham, is facing five criminal charges including operation while impaired and having control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Police also initiated a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment as per statute.

Dube is scheduled to appear in Chatham court at a later date.