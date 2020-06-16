Goodell Encourages Team to Sign Kaepernick

Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

The NFL commissioner said during ESPN's ``The Return of Sports'' special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn't played the past three seasons.

Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he received a call from another team about Kaepernick.

Carroll and the Seahawks brought in Kaepernick for a workout in 2017 and had another planned in 2018 before it was cancelled.

Goodell set up a tryout for Kaepernick in Atlanta last year for scouts of all 32 teams to attend, but it unraveled at the last moment due to lack of media access and what Kaepernick's representatives saw as an unusual liability waiver.

with files from Canadian Press