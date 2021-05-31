Gordie Howe Bridge Project Remains on Track

While there have been a few set backs, no major delays are reported on the Gordie How Bridge Project as we continue to deal with COVID-19.

Project Spokesperson Mark Butler tells AM800 News, they have been able to mitigate some of the impacts the pandemic has had on the supply chain for the project.

"By putting our attention to different elements of the project as need be, it's a little bit early still to determine what the full impact the COVID pandemic will have on the project."

Butler also says there have been some issues on the U.S. side with workers and their experience with COVID, adding "We haven't as much on the Canadian side. The good thing about or project is because it's so massive, if we're unable to do a certain component we can pivot and do another component of the project."

When it comes to the budget, Butler says there haven't been any major impacts despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is one of the beauties that we have when you look at a public-private partnership, which is what this project is, we have a fixed price," says Butler. "So the project, the construction rates and the long-term concession for 30 years, comes out to $5.7-billion and that is what the cost of the project will be."

Butler anticipates the remainder of this year and ongoing, to be the busiest parts of the project in terms of number of people working and the visible activity.

Following years of foundation work, construction is now underway on the more visible part of the project including the 220-metre main tower structures that will anchor the $5.7-billion bridge between Canada and the U.S.

Scheduled completion of the project is still on track for the end of 2024.

— With files from AM800's Gord Bacon