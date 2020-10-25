Gordie Howe Bridge Project to Provide Help to Sandwich and West Windsor Businesses

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is looking to help out businesses in Sandwich Towne and west Windsor and those looking to set up shop in the area.

The organization is putting up $500,000 to fund the Sandwich Business Development Program.

This from project spokesperson Mark Butler who says the five year initiative will provide support to existing and new businesses by offering a free series of programs and two business summits.

Butler says the program will focus on opportunities related to the new bridge.

"It's going to help businesses identify and leverage opportunities associated with the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. As you can imagine, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is going to bring huge amounts of economic opportunities not just to the region, Sandwich and Delray, but to much of Canada."

He says they want to see the surrounding neighbourhood thrive.

"We want to make sure that the people working and doing business in Sandwich and people who are interested in coming to Sandwich have as much opportunity to look at what opportunities are there for them to establish themselves and to have a business opportunity that will benefit them and the community."

Butler says this is all part of what the bridge project is doing to give back to the community.

"We have a very comprehensive community benefits plan for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. The Sandwich Business Development Program is just one of those initiatives and we're doing it in partnership with two local organizations, the Windsor-Essex Small Business Centre and the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator."

The Sandwich Business Development Program officially launches on October 27 with a free half-day business summit.

Interested business owners and entrepreneurs can head to GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com for more information.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides