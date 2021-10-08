Gordie Howe Bridge road structure work could begin in spring 2022

Work to develop the actual roadway that will link Windsor and Detroit as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge should start to take shape this coming spring.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority along with Bridging North America, the project contractor, provided an update Friday on construction of the crossing.

Officials say the main towers for the six-lane cable-stayed bridge have now reached about 70 metres, with a goal of hitting 220-meters once completed, which will rival the height of the GM Renaissance Centre in downtown Detroit.

Heather Grondin, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and External Relations with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says construction of the bridge will build outward toward the centre of the Detroit River, one segment at a time.

Josh Perry, Construction Manager with Bridging North America, says it's going to take around another year to finish the towers.

"The towers reaching to the top should be probably another 12 months from now. It's really at that point that we'll start seeing some cables coming down from the tower 12 to 16 months from now."

Perry says it's going to be another year before work on the roadway begins.

"2023 is when we could begin to construct the deck over the water," he continued. "Early part of 2022 we could start constructing the super structure deck over the back span, so here coming up spring time we should start constructing the super structure over the back span."

Heather Grondin, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and External Relations with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the bridge will be developed in an unbalanced fashion with the back span of the bridge road deck being constructed first, with temporary supports being removed once the cables are installed.

"Construction materials and equipment will be transported over the back span to the construction zone. These activities eliminating the need for equipment to operate from the water," Grondin said.

Work has also begun on several buildings on the Windsor side of the crossing which includes the main building for the Canada Border Services Agency.

Construction on the crossing began in October of 2018 with a projected budget of $5.7 billion. Despite the pandemic, officials say they're still on track to have the bridge in service by the end of 2024.