Gordie Howe International Bridge timeline is back on track

Construction for the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues, despite a few hiccups.

On Wednesday, the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and contractor Bridging North America showcased the progress on some of the buildings at the Canadian Port of Entry construction site.

12 structures are simultaneously being constructed on the 130 acre plot of land at the Canadian Port of Entry and eight more stateside.

The Canadian builds include the main Canada Border Services Agency facility secondary inspection area, the primary inspection lines and toll booths, among other aspects.

The timeline for the completion of the bridge was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Bridging North American CEO Michael Hatchell says they are back on track and hopeful the bridge will be completed by the November 2024 timeline.

Hatchell says they are able to work in the winter now that some of the buildings have walls and a roof.

"There are 12 buildings and canopies on this side, all of them are in some phase of construction currently. Some of them are already what we call 'dried in', which means the walls are up and the roof is on so we can work inside throughout the winter which helps us, again, with trying to keep construction going throughout the year by being able to do that."

He says they are ensuring the bridge can have a long life expectancy.

"This bridge is designed for a 125 year life. So, you take in all the thickness of the steel and everything else that is out there, take all of that into consideration, along with the paints that we're using on the bridge to make sure that you have that life expectancy for the bridge."

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and contractor Bridging North America showcased the progress on some of the buildings at the Canadian Port of Entry construction site. Feb 15, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Patty Handysides)

Hatchell says there are over 5,000 metres of cables on the bridge.

"If you line the cables up end-to-end, you could probably go from here to Alaska, that's how long they would be because of the number of individual cables inside each of those tubes that are coming down. There's over 5,000 metres of cables that will be on this going down."

He says the mild winter will help once they start construction over the water.

"A mild winter will help us because you have to make some assumptions with how fast we can go across the river, and a mild winter helps with the efficiency of the construction."

Construction on the bridge began back in October 2018, more than 20 years after the idea was first proposed.

It will be the largest cable stayed bridge in North America once complete.

-with files from AM800's Patty Handysides and CTV Windsor