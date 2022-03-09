Gordie Howe International Bridge towers taking shape

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit is entering a new stage.

The tower legs, also known as the lower pylon, have reached their full height of 460 feet.

Bridging North America will now begin work on the final portion of the tower, the pylon head, which will take shape as the final 262 feet is completed over the remainder of 2022.

Anchor boxes within the pylon head will house the cables that will connect the towers to the bridge and decks. This work will be easily visible to those in West Windsor and Southwest Detroit.

The towers for the cable-stayed bridge have been under construction since 2019.

(Graphic courtesy of Bridging North America)

Once completed, the full weight of just one tower will be approximately 66 million pounds - the weight of 165 jumbo jets.

"It is an exciting time as the towers - arguably the most visible aspect of construction to date - move into the next and final build phase. With the towers currently standing at over two-thirds of their final 722 feet height, they represent the significant progress the project team has been able to achieve," says Bryce Phillips, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Officials expect the crossing to be in service in late 2024.