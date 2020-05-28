Government Inspectors Too Afraid to Enter Long-Term Care Homes

Some government inspectors say they were too afraid to go into long-term are homes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According CTV’s Colin D’Mello, the government had high-level discussion with the union to get them to resume in-person inspections rather than telephone inspections. On April 22, OPSEU sent a letter to Premier Ford calling the request "ill advised."

Ford says he understands the inspectors are not medical professionals but he isn't going to continue “taking bullets” for OPSEU workers.

The Canadian Armed Forces released a report two days ago alleging “horrific” conditions in the homes, including neglect, poor hygiene and aggressive behaviour toward residents.

— With files from The Canadian Press & CTV's Colin D'Mello