Government investing $2-million to install 300 EV charging stations

The federal government has announced $2-million to help support the deployment and installation of up to 300 electric vehicle chargers across Windsor-Essex.

The funding will support the Charge Up program being lead by Essex Powerlines.

The program is already accepting applications from qualified recipients who propose to install charging infrastructure in public places, on-street, multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces or for light-duty vehicle fleets.

The program will provide up to 50 per cent of the installation cost throughout Windsor-Essex.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP, says this investment will help change the landscape of Windsor-Essex.

"You will see charging stations in the places where we live, where we work and where we play - in parks, libraries, apartments, in retail and restaurants, and in your office where you work," he says.

The program is aimed at aiding the Government of Canada in its transition to a low carbon economy by reaching its federal targets of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) reaching 10 per cent of light-duty vehicles sales per year by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

Kusmierczyk calls it another piece of the puzzle to position Windsor-Essex in the electric vehicle revolution.

"This is about our environment, this is about our health, and this is about the prosperity of Windsor-Essex for today and for the future," he adds.

Essex Powerlines plans to have all EV chargers available by Sept. 2023.

Anyone interested in applying to the program can click here for more information.