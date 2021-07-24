Government Leaders Call for Border to Re-Open

There's a call from leaders across the Canada and the U.S. to reopen the border.

The Premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Idaho have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U-S President Joe Biden, calling for the border to be opened.

They say the time has come for citizens to be able to move freely between the two countries and call current restrictions unnecessary delays.

The five government leaders say the states and provinces are continuing to manage the pandemic and work together to provide vaccinations.

As you've heard on AM 800 news, Canada will begin easing entry for fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents on August 9th while the U-S extended the closure until at least August 21st.

--With files from The Canadian Press