Goyeau St. Fire Deemed Suspicious

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in determining who started a suspected arson.

Police were called to the 1400-block of Goyeau St. on Sunday, June 6 at around 3:45am.

Officers arrived to find heavy fire damage to a shed and detached garage.

While no one was hurt, further investigation found the fire to be suspicious.

The Arson Unit is asking nearby residents with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.