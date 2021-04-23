Goyeau St. Fire Remains Under Investigation

A house fire near downtown Windsor remains under investigation.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to a home in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the fire was brought under control quickly.

He tells AM800 News the blaze likely started in the basement of the home, but an investigator has been called in to confirm the origin of the fire and assess damage.

No word on injuries at this time.