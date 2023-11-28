Grammy Award-winning singer coming to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor has announced that singer-songwriter Michael Bolton will be coming to perform on The Colosseum Stage in early 2024.

The multi-Grammy Award-winner will perform at the casino on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten and has had nine Number One singles.

His greatest hits include "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You", "When a Man Loves a Woman", and "Said I Loved You…But I Lied."

Bolton has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.