'Gran Turismo' edges 'Barbie' at weekend Box Office

(Hollywood, CA) -- "Gran Turismo" is taking a modest victory lap after barely crossing the finish line ahead of "Barbie" in this weekend's box office race.

The movie based on the racing video game took in 17-point-three-million-dollars in its debut weekend.

In its sixth week of release, Barbie earned 17-point-one-million-dollars.

Last week's number one, "Blue Beetle," was third, while "Oppenheimer" slipped to fourth place in its sixth week in theaters.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" rounded out the top five.

— with files from MetroSource