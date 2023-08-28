iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

'Gran Turismo' edges 'Barbie' at weekend Box Office


image.jpg?t=1692961464&size=Large

(Hollywood, CA)  --  "Gran Turismo" is taking a modest victory lap after barely crossing the finish line ahead of "Barbie" in this weekend's box office race.  

The movie based on the racing video game took in 17-point-three-million-dollars in its debut weekend.  

In its sixth week of release, Barbie earned 17-point-one-million-dollars.  

Last week's number one, "Blue Beetle," was third, while "Oppenheimer" slipped to fourth place in its sixth week in theaters.  

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" rounded out the top five.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE