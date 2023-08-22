Grand Cantina opens in Walkerville

A well-known Mexican restaurant in Windsor is officially opening in Walkerville today.

The Grand Cantina will open its new location on Wyandotte Street East at Devonshire Road at 11 a.m.

The restaurant was previously located in Ford City on Drouillard Road but shutdown earlier this year and announced plans to relocate to Walkerville.

John Alvarez is co-owner of F&B Hospitality Group which operates the restaurant.

He says the new cantina is very reminiscent to the old cantina.

"I just focus on these points of service and make sure everybody is happy," he says. "If my employees are happy then my guests are happy."

Alvarez says the new location has more space.

"We actually have a lot of brand new toys to play with in this kitchen," says Alvarez. "So when people come in from these past couple nights they just kept saying it that it reminds of the old space but totally different."

Photo courtesy: The Grand Cantina's Facebook page

He adds the new menu is very similar to the old menu.

"99 per cent of the old menu is still on our current menu but we just added a few things, more entrees, a couple fish dishes, stuff like that," he says.

A soft opening took place at the new restaurant over the past couple of days.

The new location will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The restaurant was on Drouillard Road for five years and is known for its Mexican eats, drinks and beers.

Alvarez says he employs about 100 people at his four restaurants.