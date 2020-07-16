Grand Caravan Lives on in Canada

FCA Canada has announced the next chapter of minivans - the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan.

Chrysler built the first minivan more than 30 years ago and is expanding with the addition of the new-generation Grand Caravan.

It's being designed for budget-friendly customers - including seven passenger seating.

The Grand Caravan nameplate will be exclusively for the Canadian market.

The automaker has built minivans through six generations of the vehicle and FCA Canada has innovated 115 minivan firsts including the popular stow 'n go seating.

The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over the past 37 years.

The 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is built at the Windsor Assembly Plant and goes on sale in the third quarter of 2020.