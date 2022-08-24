Grand Opening of expanded Student Centre at St. Clair College

St. Clair College's Student Representative Council will stage a Grand Opening of its expanded Student Centre.

The Grand Opening will take place today, with the event featuring the unveiling of "Nexus": the state-of-the-art arena and broadcasting facility of Saints Gaming, the college's esports team, and the associated esports Administration and Entrepreneurship academic program

In 2016, St. Clair became one of the first Canadian post secondary schools to introduce esports as both a varsity pursuit and a program of study.

In the half-decade since then, Saints Gaming teams have won numerous national and international tournaments and league titles including its Rocket League squad who participated in the first esports tournament staged in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games in England.

Ryan Peebles, SRC General Manager, says esports continue to grow year after year.

He says there will be quite a bit included in the new section of the Student Centre.

"We've got a 48 person computer open gaming lounge, we have eight different pods that will have Playstation's, Xbox's, Nintendo Switch consoles, we have three Virtual Reality stations that are going to be up and running. We'll have a competition stage. We'll have two upgrades team nest rooms where our teams will practice and also compete," Peebles said.

He says the St. Clair team has done well in competitions.

"The 2016 time frame is where we picked up the team and they started going more. This recent summer they were up in the Commonwealth Games representing Team Canada in England for a week. And they brought back some nice swag from that location and we did compete decently out there, it was nice."

He says in today's day, esports are very common for students to want to take part in it.

"I mean you look at typical varsity athletics compared to esports athletics and it's maybe hitting a different niche market that maybe other students may not want," Peebles continued. "There's a percentage of students that play physical sports, and there's a larger percentage that watch sports or play video games."

The $23 million construction of the new academic tower at the college. Sitting atop the ground floor Student Centre are two new storeys of classrooms, offices and lounge space, housing the Zekelman Schools of Business and Information Technology.

The reopening will be today at 1 p.m.