Grandmother from Amherstburg wins $1-million

An Amherstburg woman is the area's newest millionaire.

Alanna Taylor won a guaranteed $1-million prize in the March 30, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 64-year-old mother and grandmother, said this isn't her first big win. "I won $50,000 on LOTTO 6/49 12 years ago," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I choose my own numbers which are comprised of family birthdays."

While getting ready for work at 6 a.m., Taylor checked her ticket using the OLG App. "I was barely awake and completely shocked!"

She plans to share her win with family, complete some home renovations and drop her work schedule to part-time.

"This feeling is hard to describe - it's such a great experience," she added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.