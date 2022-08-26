Grandparents scam suspects showing up at residences

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit is investigating several incidents involving the 'grandparents scam' where some individuals are showing up at homes to collect money.

Investigators are urging people to speak with your loved ones about the 'grandparents scam' and other common scams.

Generally, the 'grandparents scam' is where a fraudster poses as a relative in distress needing their grandparents to wire money that will be used for bail money, lawyer's fees, hospital bills, or other fake expenses.

In one case, a family member of the victim showed up prior to the suspect and was able to stop their loved one from turning the money over. A photo of the suspect was captured and investigators are asking for any information that may help in identifying the man in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

