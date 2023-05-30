GRAPHIC VIDEO: Downtown assault called an 'act of cowardice'

A Windsor police investigator is calling an assault in downtown Windsor 'an act of cowardice'

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has arrested a suspect and is trying to identify three more people as they investigate what's being called a 'targeted attack' in the downtown core.

On May 27, 2023, shortly after 3 a.m., a fight broke out between two groups in the 100 block of Chatham Street West.

Police say during the altercation, a group of individuals chased a man to the intersection of Pelissier St. and University Ave., where he was slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Staff Sgt. David Tennent with the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit speaks during a news conference at Windsor Police headquarters. May 30, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Staff Sgt. David Tennent with the Major Crime Unit calls the assault vicious.

"It's cowardice. To kick an unconscious human being on the ground is just completely cowardice and callous. It's something we're not going to tolerate in our city core," he says.

Police do not know the exact motive behind the attack but they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

On May 29, police arrested 25-year-old Lowhya Lako in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators have since identified a 25-year-old male suspect in connection to the assault but he has not been arrested. Three more suspects still need to be indentified.

All four suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Staff Sgt. Tennent is telling those involved to call a lawyer and turn themselves in.

"Because here's no doubt in my mind that when this video goes out, you can see how vicious this video is, we will get information. Family, friends, they will call on you and turn you in," he says. "The best thing you could do if you're one of these individuals is to call the Major Crime office, call your lawyer and turn yourself in."

Police have released a video of the incident captured on a traffic camera. Police warn the video below is graphic.

Police would also like to speak with the woman seen in the video who appears to be taking a video of the assault on her cell phone.

Pictures of the three suspects police are still trying to identify can be seen below.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)