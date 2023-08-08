Graphic video: Weekend brawl along Montgomery Riverfront leads arrest warrants

(Montgomery, AL) -- Police in Montgomery, Alabama have issued four active warrants for the arrests of a group who became involved in a brawl along the city's riverfront over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night at a docking station at Riverfront Park.

A viral video of the incident appears to show the fight taking place when a uniformed Black crew member of a riverboat tried to get the operators of a pontoon boat to move from a reserved space.

Photo courtesy: Screenshot from video tweeted by @shannonsharpeee

The video shows the Black man being knocked to the platform by a group of white men and a violent scene involving several more people erupted.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said police acted swiftly to detain "several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job" and said "Justice will be served."

— with files from MetroSource