Grass cutting begins on E.C. Expressway this weekend

A heads up for drivers.

City of Windsor Parks staff will be cutting grass along the E.C. Row Expressway beginning this weekend.

Work is scheduled to start Sunday, August 27, and continue for approximately three weeks.

Crews will work from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials say cutting will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and on- and off-ramps between Huron Church Road and Banwell Road.

Rolling lane closures will be in effect in these areas, except during morning and afternoon rush hours (7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) when both lanes will be open to help minimize traffic disruptions.

Officials ask that drivers use extra caution and slow down when seeing workers and traffic protection equipment on or near the roadways.