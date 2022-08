Drivers are being asked to be cautious and slow down as grass-cutting work begins on the E.C. Row Expressway this weekend.

City of Windsor Parks staff will be cutting grass from Huron Church Road to Howard Avenue, where construction was recently completed.

Cutting is on the centre median, roadside, and on and off ramps.

Work begins on Sunday, August 14th from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.