Great Canadian Flag at the riverfront lowered for the season

The Great Canadian Flag, located on Windsor's riverfront at the foot of Ouellette Avenue, has been taken down for the winter.

According to a release from the City of Windsor, lowering and raising the flag to protect against damage from heavy winds requires a crew of three and a lift truck, so with winter weather on the way the flag has been lowered for the season.

As per regular practice, a smaller flag will be flown in its place until better weather returns in the spring.

City officials say there will be a slight delay in raising the smaller flag however, to allow crews to do maintenance work on the internal mechanism of the flagpole.

It's expected the smaller flag will be flying again before the end of December.