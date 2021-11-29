Greater Essex County District School Board making an effort to minimize racism

The Greater Essex County District School Board is making an effort to minimize racism in their schools.

According to a release from the GECDSB, the goal is to dismantle anti-black racism with small group conversations and an online survey.

The survey is meant to assist in gathering information that will later become recommended to the board on how to make schools a safer learning space.

The survey is open from November 22 to December 17.

More information can be found on the Greater Essex County District School Board website.