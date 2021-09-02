Greater Essex County District School Board set to open new elementary school

The Greater Essex County District School Board is getting ready to open a new public elementary school in LaSalle next week.

Legacy Oak Trail Public School will officially open Tuesday to staff and students.

The $9.2 million school is located adjacent to the Vollmer Complex off Laurier Parkway and replaces Prince Andrew Public School on Kelly Road.

Photo courtesy: Greater Essex County District School Board

School board trustee Ron LeClair represents the area.

He says it's a great location and is looking forward to the opening.

"Great thing about the new school, it's centrally located near the Vollmer Complex," LeClair continued. "We're going to be offering both English and French Immersion programming there which is new to the area because the only offering before was Sandwich West Public School."

He says he got a sneak peek of the school and is pleased with what he saw.

"I actually had an opportunity to tour the school just a few days ago. It looks great. Teachers are starting set their classrooms up and it's a very well designed school."

LeClair says Prince Andrew Public School needed to be replaced.

"That was a very small school," he explained. "We used a lot of portables spaces at that location and quite frankly, the new location is much in the community, Kelly at Malden is a pretty busy space."

Public school board trustees decided on the name of the school in November 2019.

A naming committee suggested two names, Legacy Oak Trail Public School and Heritage Woods Public School.