Green, Baertschi, and Polak Won't Report

Edmonton's Mike Green and Vancouver's Sven Baertschi are opting out. Dallas defenceman Roman Polak isn't reporting for now. And Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos isn't reporting at full strength.

Green and Baertschi joined Calgary defenceman Travis Hamonic in choosing not to participate in the resumption of the NHL season.

Polak is not on the Stars' roster for the start of training camp, and a team spokesman said the 34-year-old won't be attending at this time.

Green, like Hamonic, decided not to play for family reasons.

The Calgary Flames defenceman's daughter was hospitalized last year with respiratory issues, and he and his wife also have a baby boy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won't have captain Steven Stamkos at 100% for the opening of camp because of a lower-body injury, but they're optimistic he'll be ready when games get under way in early August.



