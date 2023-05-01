Greenhouse demolition work to begin at Lanspeary Park

Work to demolish the greenhouse facilities at a Windsor park will begin today.

The City of Windsor Parks Department is preparing to begin demolition of the former city greenhouse facilities at Lanspeary Park, located at 1250 Langlois Avenue, which is 104-years-old.

Once that work is complete, the area will be clean graded with top soil and hydro seeded.

Work will begin Monday, with the actual demolition expected in mid-May, and completion is expected by the end of July.

In February, the Development and Heritage Standing Committee approved the demolition, and approved that some of the structure remain on the Windsor Municipal Heritage Register.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development with the City of Windsor, says the work will be done in phases.

"Starting with the removing of the designated substances, and any abatement for asbestos and these kinds of materials," says Al-Yassiri. "So, that'll take a couple of weeks and then once everything is safe we will move to the hard demolition work."

He says the city will have to carefully remove the heritage items.

"We also have the items that are designated as heritage items that we will also be protecting during the demolition work," he says. "So the actual demolition for a couple buildings and the few greenhouse structures is going to take about a couple of months. And then followed by grading, top-soil, and seeding."

Al-Yassiri says the area will be fenced off, but is asking the public be aware when in the park.

"These are heavier equipment so the area of concern will be clearly marked, and the contractor will be there with their foreman to make sure that whatever activities are happening, is happening safely without any members of the public close to that area," says Al-Yassiri.

In July 2022, the city's new $7.5-million greenhouse complex was officially opened at Jackson Park.

The complex consists of multiple structures, including a 22,000 square-foot greenhouse that will supply the city's future plant and flower needs, and a 3,500 square-foot multipurpose greenhouse that will allow for year-round gardening displays and educational programming.

The new complex is also the new home of the Annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale taking place this year on May 6.