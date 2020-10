The Ministry of Labour says a Leamington-based greenhouse has been fined $120,000 following the death of a worker.

It says the company "Great Lakes Greenhouses" on Mersea Rd. 4 pleaded guilty in the 2018 incident, where an employee was working on a breaker, with a 600 volt wire, and was electrocuted.

The ministry says the company didn't properly lock out electrical wires.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.