Greenhouse growers working on new initiative to create a bio-economy

Greenhouse growers are working on a new initiative after partnering with a mushroom farm to create a bio-economy.

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers will be working alongside Highline Mushrooms to gather raw materials for environmentally friendly practices.

Over the past year and a half, and partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, costs of materials such as fertilizer and steel, have increased in price at an alarming rate.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Aaron Coristine, Science, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations Manager with Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers says it's been extremely challenging and expensive to operate farms.

He says they sent some of the fruit and vegetables from the greenhouses to see how it stood up to other fertilizers.

"We saw that there's quite a bit of similarities, so we started going with a pilot with a couple loads per week, diverting the organic material from going to a landfill to Highline to utilize as a growing substrate and we've just been ramping up since then and seeing some pretty incredible success."

He says with this initiative will help keep waste out of landfills.

"As we see some of the landfills hitting their capacity limits, maybe a little sooner than expected, as a sector in agriculture at large, it's a really remarkable opportunity to have different segments in agriculture collaborating."

He says why this collaborating with Highland Mushrooms is so beneficial.

"It's more the time of use approach, it's fresh, we can deliver 40, scaling up to 80 tonnes per day, and growing."

Coristine adds that they only have a few farms participating as of now in the Leamington area, and they are hoping to expand their fertilizer to more farms in the near future.