Greentree and Cristoforo named to Canada's 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster

A pair of rookies from this past season will be representing the Windsor Spitfires at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Forward Liam Greentree and defenceman Anthony Cristoforo have been named to Canada’s National Men’s summer U-18 team.

17-year-old Greentree, an Oshawa native, had an impressive rookie campaign in Windsor with 25 goals and 20 assists in 61 games played.

Cristoforo, a 17-year-old native of Woodbridge, also put up some impressive numbers for a defenceman with six goals and 35 assists in 63 games played for Windsor.

The Hlinka Gretzky cup begins on Monday, July 31 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and runs until August 5.

Canada kicks off the preliminary round against Finland.

