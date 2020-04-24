Grenade Causes Closure of Expressway

A grenade in a ditch caused the E C Row Expressway to shut down on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive around 12:00 p.m where they established a perimeter and shut down the Expressway and Rhodes Drive to ensure public safety.



Around 3:00 p.m officers determined the grenade was considered safe and the road were reopened.

According to police, the grenade may have been there for some time.

The investigation remains active.

Police detonate a grenade found in the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive in Windsor on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_ via Twitter)