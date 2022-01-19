Gretzky calling for immediate financial support for casino and auto workers

The MPP for Windsor-West is calling on the province to step up with support for casino workers and those in the auto sector.

Lisa Gretzky says employees were able to tap into financial support at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many no longer qualify with some going months without pay through no fault of their own.

She says workers are hurting.

"They are two industries that have been some of the hardest hit financially," she says. "The workers have seen some of the longest layoffs and shutdowns compared to other sectors. So I think it's long past time for the Premier to step up and help provide some financial support to the workers in those two industries."

Gretzky says thousands of workers have been affected.

"Their EI has completely run out," says Gretzky. "So many of them, they're having to put their homes up for sale and trying to find alternate housing. They're struggling to put food on the table for their families. There are others who have worked sporadically who won't have enough hours in to qualify for employment insurance."

She adds these workers are feeling left out.

"They've definitely fallen through a huge crack both federally and provincially, which is why we need the Premier Doug Ford to step up with a program specific to them, but also to work with the federal government to look for some federal support too," she says.

Gretzky has drafted a letter and sent it to Premier Doug Ford's office.

Some Caesars Windsor employees have been off the job for close to two years while production at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been put on pause several times due to a worldwide microchip shortage.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson