Gretzky calling the provincial fall economic statement incredibly disappointing

"Incredibly disappointed."

That's how Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky is reacting to the province's fall economic statement released Thursday.

Gretzky says there's a lack of investment in education, health care and families and businesses still struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says there's no help for rising costs in a number of key sectors.

"There's nothing in there to bring down the auto insurance rates," she says. "We have the highest rates in the province in our region. There's nothing in there to get housing costs under control. There's nothing in there to lower the price of gas. There is no commitment to affordable childcare spaces."

Gretzky says public education took a big hit.

"There's a $500-million cut to our public education system during a pandemic, nonetheless, when they should be investing to ensure that our schools are safe and to make sure our kids can continue to go to school in class," says Gretzky. "There is more really of what's not in this update then there is good pieces."

She adds the economy, as a whole, needs more help.

"No investments in our small businesses that are struggling," she says. "Nothing in here to get our workers at the casino back to work. So there's a lot of really, really concerning stuff. I can't pick just one out of it. There are so many things that are very concerning in this update."

Gretzky says the one positive takeaway was the province's pledge to move forward on a new acute care hospital for Windsor-Essex — but she won't rest easy until she sees shovels in the ground.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson