Gretzky hosting emergency health care town hall on Thursday

The MPP for Windsor West is hosting an emergency town hall focused on health care this evening.

Lisa Gretzky says the forum will discuss constituent questions and concerns regarding the provincial government's recent legislation related to private health care.

There will be representatives from the Ontario Health Coalition on hand, as well as the Ontario Nurses Association, and the Ontario Federation of Labour who represent health care workers across many different fields.

It's being held at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre in Windsor, located at 3277 Sandwich St. W.

Thursday's town hall also follows news from the Financial Accountability Office that the province is projected to be short 33,000 nurses and personal support workers in five years despite Premier Doug Ford's investment in the sector.

The FAO also said Ontario has allocated $21 billion less than what is needed to cover its commitments over the next five years to expand hospitals, long-term care and home care.

Gretzky says she called the meeting following more and more constituents reaching out to her worried that the province's recent moves will lead to more privatization of the system.

"People are already experiencing delays in getting treatment to be able to access a primary care physician. We've seen the government attack health care workers with Bill 124. As we're getting more and more people coming forward with their concerns over these things I thought it was important to have a town hall to talk about the state of healthcare specifically in Windsor," she said.

Given the amount of calls and messages her office has been receiving from people saying they're concerned about the direction healthcare is going locally, Gretzky is anticipating a solid turnout tonight.

"We're hearing the government talking about privatizing and profitizing healthcare in order to be able to address backlogs in surgeries, but we know that there are operating rooms including in Windsor, that sit with the lights off not doing procedures at times and that's something the government could address."

On Wednesday in Queen's Park, Gretzky rose to speak about what she felt it was the government could do to address those issues, which would be repealing Bill 124.

Gretzky says after the meeting she plans to take the stories from people in Windsor and bring them back to Toronto for her own caucus, and to continue to press the government for changes.

"I will continue to raise people's concerns and their ideas on how to fix the system and strengthen the system, I will continue to do that on a regular basis, but I'm also going to encourage the public to contact the government members directly," she continued. "We have two conservative members in the Windsor-Essex areas, so they should be talking to those MPPs. They should be writing to the Premier, they should be writing to the Minister of Health directly."

The town hall is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi