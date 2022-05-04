Gretzky launches election campaign seeking third term at Queen's Park

NDP candidate for the riding of Windsor West, Lisa Gretzky, officially launched her campaign on Wednesday morning with the provincial election campaign now in full swing.

She's represented the riding since first winning back in the 2014, and will be looking for her third term at Queen's Park.

Gretzky says her team has been out putting up signs this week, and they've been having good conversations at the doors.

"A lot of what I hear at the doors is COVID related. People have concerns about the healthcare system as they've had to access it during the pandemic. People are raising concerns about what we saw in long term care, and the fact that nearly 5,000 seniors died in long term care under this Conservative government's watch."

Additionally, she's heard a lot from people about affordability and the fact that the cost of housing and rent have gone up.

A key factor for Gretzky personally is that it's not just at election time when she tries to get out to speak to people, something Gretzky says is one of the best parts of running for office.

"I'm out during the four year period in between elections talking to residents. There are a lot of people who would never think to contact an elected official's office whether that's municipal, federal or provincial. So it's really good to get to their door and have those one-on-one conversations with them and actually hear what's important to them specifically," she said.

Most of the legislation that Gretzky has proposed or tabled were focused on the people of Windsor and came as a result of ideas that came from going to doors.

She says the big umbrella of affordability is really where a lot of the discussions end up these days, especially around housing, and expects that will be a key issue election issue.

"We have an entire generation that is getting priced out of the housing market," Gretzky continued. "We have people who are not able to access rental housing, we have over 40,000 people with disabilities on wait lists around the province, but also here in Windsor who are waiting for safe, stable supportive housing."

The first all candidates debate put on the local Chamber of Commerce goes Thursday, with the Windsor West debate set for 1:15 p.m.

The provincial election is scheduled for Thursday, June 2.

