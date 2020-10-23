Gretzky Lists $23M Mansion

If you have an extra $23-millino you can buy the home of the NHL's all-time leading scorer.

Wayne Gretzky has put his more than 13-thousand square foot mansion in Thousand Oaks, California up for sale.

The home comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pair of guest houses and plenty of other areas for entertainment.

This is the second time the hockey legend has decided to skate away from the house.

He owned it between 2002 and 2007 before selling it to a former baseball all-star, and then bought it back again in 2018.

— With files from Metro Source