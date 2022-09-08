Gretzky motion calling for Ojibway Nature Reserve to be transferred to Parks Canada

With the provincial legislature back in full swing, the MPP for Windsor West is focused on getting the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve transferred to Parks Canada.

Lisa Gretzky's private members' motion, Motion 1, states: That, in the opinion of this House, the Government of Ontario should transfer ownership of the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve to Parks Canada to facilitate creation of Ojibway National Urban Park as part of an overall strategy to protect local endangered species and natural heritage areas, aid flood mitigation efforts, create publicly accessible greenspace and further encourage ecotourism in Windsor-Essex.

It's part of the overall plan to establish the Ojibway National Urban Park, which Gretzky's federal counterpart MP Brian Masse has been spearheading in Ottawa.

Gretzky says currently the Windsor Port Authority has a signed memorandum of understanding to transfer land to Parks Canada, the City of Windsor is in negotiations to transfer the land they own, so this is the next step.

"So now that all of this is starting, these pieces after three years of work, now that all of this is starting to take motion it is time for the Government of Ontario to come to the table as well and start those talks with Parks Canada," she said.

There are different owners and management of the different parcels of land, about six areas in total, and Gretzky says Masse has tabled a motion in the House of Commons that would create the act to government the Ojibway National Urban Park.

"And the reason that is needed is to ensure that there is no entity that is able to not take care of the land or to sell off the land, that the land is protected through federal legislation," she continued. "What that would require is for the municipality and the province to transfer that land over as well."

Gretzky says another key piece to the puzzle is Indigenous support, from both Caldwell First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation, with Caldwell also stepping up to have some co-management responsibilities for the eventual urban park.

She's hopeful given the broad show of community support and backing for the project that the local PC MPPs, Andrew Dowie of Windsor Tecumseh and Anthony Leardi from Essex, will also stand in support of the motion.

"Understanding that this is what's needed to start the conversation. I don't dictate the terms of what the land transfer would be, I don't dictate the timeline, my motion is simply to get the Government of Ontario to the table with Parks Canada to start that talk and negotiation," Gretzky said.

The motion will be debated at Queen's Park on Thursday.

Brian Masse's bill at the federal level has already passed second reading and is moving on to the committee stage.

